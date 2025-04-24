Live
- SEEDAP aims at employment opportunities for youth
- Coalition govt focused on ‘scams than schemes’: YSRCP
- Irresponsible usage of tech may cause damage
- JSP pays tributes to Pahalgam victims
- 12 injured in Russia's airstrike on Kyiv
- Routes finalised for PM Modi’s visit: Minister Narayana
- Pahalgam terror attack: Three Pakistan nationals, two Kashmiris among 5 terrorists identified
- 12 US states sue Trump administration over 'illegal tariffs'
- Polavaram project to be completed by 2027-end
- Vadra blames Hindutva push for terror, sparks row
Water Board MD inspects Sunkishala works
Hyderabad: The HMWSSB managing director Ashok Reddy on Wednesday inspected the ongoing construction of the Sunkishala project at Nagarjuna Sagar. He...
Hyderabad: The HMWSSB managing director Ashok Reddy on Wednesday inspected the ongoing construction of the Sunkishala project at Nagarjuna Sagar. He said, “Civil, tunnel, electrical and pipeline works are on. The tunnel and electrical works have reached the final stage.” He advised officials to complete work of removing the retaining wall debris at the earliest.
The MD ordered officials to speed up removal of cement debris. He told representatives of the company to submit designs related to reconstruction immediately. Reddy instructed officials to set timelines for the side wall reconstruction and review its progress and complete. To remove the debris, a special ropeway is being constructed on the surface above the pump room.
Later, he inspected work on the middle tunnel on beside the pump room. Generally there is a possibility of using the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir as long as there is 131 tmcft and 510 ft of water (dead storage). The government has undertaken construction of the Sunkishala project to prevent drinking water shortage even in summer. Even water in Nagarjuna Sagar falls to dead storage level, drinking water can be provided to the city through the project, said a senior board officer.