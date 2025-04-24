Water Board MD inspects Sunkishala works

Hyderabad: The HMWSSB managing director Ashok Reddy on Wednesday inspected the ongoing construction of the Sunkishala project at Nagarjuna Sagar. He said, “Civil, tunnel, electrical and pipeline works are on. The tunnel and electrical works have reached the final stage.” He advised officials to complete work of removing the retaining wall debris at the earliest.

The MD ordered officials to speed up removal of cement debris. He told representatives of the company to submit designs related to reconstruction immediately. Reddy instructed officials to set timelines for the side wall reconstruction and review its progress and complete. To remove the debris, a special ropeway is being constructed on the surface above the pump room.

Later, he inspected work on the middle tunnel on beside the pump room. Generally there is a possibility of using the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir as long as there is 131 tmcft and 510 ft of water (dead storage). The government has undertaken construction of the Sunkishala project to prevent drinking water shortage even in summer. Even water in Nagarjuna Sagar falls to dead storage level, drinking water can be provided to the city through the project, said a senior board officer.