Water Board MD reviews monsoon planning

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), along with senior officials, held a review meeting to evaluate the monsoon plan.

MD Sudarshan Reddy emphasised the need to identify water logging and stagnation areas on a divisional basis. It is crucial to take sufficient measures to avoid sewage overflow onto roads. They stressed the importance of installing warning signs and grills for deep manholes in workplaces. “Any pending grill installation tasks have been instructed to be promptly addressed. Prioritising the complaints about polluted water, the rest should also be resolved in time. Attention will be paid to the complaints received on public radio and social media,” he said.

Given the potential for contaminated water supplies during the rainy season, authorities are advised to ensure adequate chlorine levels as a precautionary measure. It was emphasised during the meeting that caution should be exercised in sample collection and testing procedures. Additionally, senior officials from the Water Board recommended the continuation of Chalivendram (water kiosks) established by the board. They also suggested providing drinking water in areas with high traffic volumes as a priority.