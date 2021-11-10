Water Board swings into anction to resolve contamination

Hyderabad: The residents of Karwan, who have been receiving contaminated water for the last two months, would get fresh and clean water soon as the Water Board has decided to take up the issue and resolve it immediately.

This move came after The Hans India on its November 6 edition carried a report that read, "Contaminated water raises hackles of Karwan residents".

Though several complaints were filed in the past, no action was taken by the authorities concerned. However, after the issue was highlighted in The Hans India pages, the Water Board authorities have decided to visit the affected areas and address the issue immediately.

According to an official from Water Board, a meeting with Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin and Director of Operations and Director Projects of Water Board was held on Tuesday, and they discussed the issue of water contamination predominantly. The officials decided to inspect all the affected areas including Ganga Nagar, Yusuf Nagar, Masjid Rasool Gulshan, Tappachabutra, Parnipura and its surroundings.

"Based on the visit, we would submit the estimates to HMWS&SB to permanently resolve the water contamination issue as a large number of residents have been complaining of severe health issues," said MLA Kausar Mohiuddin.