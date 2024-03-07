Water supply to be interrupted in many areas

  • Menu
Hyderabad: Water supply will be interrupted in many places in the city for 18 hours from March 9 to 10 due to ongoing repair works undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

According to HMWSSB officials, a massive leak occurred in the Osman Sagar Reservoir, which supplies fresh water to the city via a conduit. To stop the leak, repair work will be carried out, and there will be no water supply for 18 hours, from March 9 at 6 am to March 10 at 12 am.

The areas include Vijay Nagar Colony, Kakatiya Nagar, Red Hills, Nampally railway station, Khairatabad, and Gandhi Nagar.

