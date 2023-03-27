We Hub & Cyber West sign MoU for Oz and Ind start-ups

India's first state led incubator We Hub, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cyber West Sign, a well known Australian digital marketing agency for collaboration of start-ups in both the countries. The collaboration aims to help Australian start ups break into the rapidly expanding Indian market and vice versa, by leveraging the expertise of We Hub and Cyber West Sign in their respective markets. The partnership is expected to create significant opportunities for start-ups in both countries and contribute to the growth of the global start up eco system.





Through this collaboration, We Hub and Cyber West Sign will provide start-ups with access to market insights, industry networks, and resources to help them navigate the challenges of expanding into new territories. It will also facilitate knowledge sharing and capacity building through joint events, workshops, and mentoring sessions. According to industry statistics, India's start-up eco system has grown rapidly in recent years, with over 50,000 start-ups currently in operation. The Australian start up ecosystem is also thriving, with over 2,500 start-ups across various sectors.





Addressing the event, We Hub CEO, Deepthi Ravula said, "India and Australia have a strong relationship built on shared values and complementing strengths. This collaboration between We Hub and Cyber West Sign is an excellent example of how we can leverage our respective strengths to create meaningful opportunities for start-ups in both countries." "We are excited to partner with We Hub and leverage their expertise in the Indian market to help Australian start-ups succeed in India. With its young and dynamic population, rapidly growing economy, and supportive government policies, India is an attractive destination for start-ups looking to expand their global footprint," said Stephen Dawson, CEO of Cyber West Sign.



