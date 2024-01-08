Live
- ACC strengthens market leadership with acquisition of Asian Concretes and Cements at enterprise value of Rs 775 cr
- Wrong to infer I didn't back Rwanda plan as UK Chancellor: Sunak
- Attack on ED sleuths: BJP files PIL in Calcutta HC
- World Hindi Day 2024: Date, history and significance and celebrations
- Mumbai Marathon 2024 set to host global running icon Meb Keflezighi
- Dense fog, Cold Day conditions to continue over north India: IMD
- SC stays Bombay HC order calling EC to immediately hold Pune Parliamentary seat bypoll
- INDIA will abolish Agniveer if voted to power: Jayant Chaudhary
- Acer unveils new AI-led PCs with Intel Core Ultra processors at CES 2024
- EaseMy Trip suspends all flight bookings for Maldives
Just In
We know who met Revanth Reddy secretly during polls: Pilot Rohith Reddy
Former Tandoor MLA and BRS leader Pilot Rohit Reddy made sensational comments.
Hyderabad: Former Tandoor MLA and BRS leader Pilot Rohit Reddy made sensational comments. He said that he knows who secretly met Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad during the Telangana elections and will reveal their names soon. He made interesting comments that the administration knows who told Revanth Reddy that he would defeat the BRS candidates in Tandur and Vikarabad constituencies and give them as a gift.
He warned that those who betrayed the BRS party in the assembly elections will not be spared regardless of their position, and when the time comes, the party leaders will talk about this matter. He said that everyone knows why BRS candidates lost in Tandur, Vikarabad and Kodangal constituencies. In this regard, he made a statement on social media on Sunday.