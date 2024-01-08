We know who met Revanth Reddy secretly during polls: Pilot Rohith Reddy

Hyderabad: Former Tandoor MLA and BRS leader Pilot Rohit Reddy made sensational comments. He said that he knows who secretly met Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad during the Telangana elections and will reveal their names soon. He made interesting comments that the administration knows who told Revanth Reddy that he would defeat the BRS candidates in Tandur and Vikarabad constituencies and give them as a gift.

He warned that those who betrayed the BRS party in the assembly elections will not be spared regardless of their position, and when the time comes, the party leaders will talk about this matter. He said that everyone knows why BRS candidates lost in Tandur, Vikarabad and Kodangal constituencies. In this regard, he made a statement on social media on Sunday.