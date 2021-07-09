Weather report: Hyderabad set to receive rain & thundershowers for five days

Hyderabad weather report: City will receive a few spells of rain or thundershowers from July 9 to 14, with an upper air trough running above the mean sea level across Telangana.

The Met department forecast said on Thursday that there will be rain on July 13 and 14, as a low pressure area is likely to form over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh¬ -south Odisha coasts around July 11.

The department said as the Southwest Monsoon turned active over Telangana, heavy rain occurred at a few places in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Siddipet and Vikarabad, among six, districts during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday.

The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were: Nawabpet (dist Vikarabad) 9, Maheshwaram ( RR) 8, Kondapak (Siddipet), Kondurg (RR), Hyderabad, Serilingampally(RR) 6 each, Chegunta ( Medak), Medchal (M. Malkajgiri), Vikarabad, Saroornagar (RR) , Mominpet ( Vikarabad), Dubbak ( Siddipet) 5 each, Shadnagar (RR), Hayathnagar (RR), Sadasivpet ( Sangareddy) , Kondapur ( Sangareddy), Bejjanki (Siddipet), Tandur ( Vikarabad), Nanganur (Siddipet), Marpalle ( Vikarabad), Jagadevpur (Siddipet) 4 each, Narsapur (Medak) Regode (Medak), Uppal (M. Malkajgiri), Narayankhed (Sangareddy), Raikode ( Sangareddy), Kohir (Sangareddy), Munipalli (Sangareddy) , Hayathnagar (RR), Ibrahimpatnam (RR) , Yacharam (RR), Golkonda (Hyderabad), Doultabad ( Siddipet) 3 each, Peddemul (Vikarabad), Medak., Dindigul (M. Malkajgiri), Kodangal (Vikarabad), Sangareddy. Doma (Vikarabad), Naykal (Sangareddy), Manchal (RR) 2 each

Meanwhile, A department bulletin warned of thunderstorms with lightning very likely to occur on July 9, 10, at isolated places in a few districts. Heavy rain is Very likely to occur in five districts, including Vikarabad and Sangareddy, during the two days.

The warning said thunderstorms with lightning very likely to lash on July 11 and 12 many districts followed by heavy rain in seven and 13 districts respectively.