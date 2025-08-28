  • Menu
Weather Update for North Telangana – August 28, 2025

Highlights

Severe rains in North Telangana districts like Nizamabad, Nirmal, and Kamareddy are expected to subside after 2:30 PM today. Light showers may continue thereafter. Stay updated with the latest weather alerts.

According to the latest forecast from the Telangana Weatherman X account, heavy rains are expected to ease across several districts in North Telangana today.

In districts such as Nizamabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, and Adilabad, severe rains are anticipated to reduce after 2:30–3:00 PM. Light rains may continue thereafter. Similarly, in Jagitial and Siddipet, rains are expected to decrease after 2:00–2:30 PM, with light showers continuing afterward.

In Sircilla, heavy rains are likely to subside after 1:30–2:00 PM, with light rains persisting thereafter. Moderate rains in Medak and Sangareddy are forecasted to reduce after 3:00–3:30 PM, with light rains continuing afterward.

In districts like Karimnagar, Bhupalapally, Peddapalli, Hanmakonda, and Warangal, rains have already slowed down, with light showers expected to continue. In Hyderabad, drizzles are expected for the next 2 hours.

