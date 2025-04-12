Webinar on empowerment of marginalised sections held at OU

Hyderabad: To commemorate the birth anniversaries of Babu Jagjivan Ram, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, and Dr B R Ambedkar, a webinar on the theme, “Ensuring Long-term Empowerment of Marginalised Sections through Sustainable Development and Constitutional Policies” was organised by Osmania University on Friday.

According to officials, the event saw the enthusiastic participation of over 225 attendees. The webinar featured two distinguished speakers, Dr Sudershan Pasupuleti, Professor at the University of Texas, US, and Dr Sujata H Gaurkhede, Assistant Professor at the Central University of Karnataka, Kalaburagi.

Dr Pasupuleti emphasised that empowerment is a transformative process leading to significant social, economic, and political change. He stressed the need for awareness, education of rights, recognition of strengths, capacity building, coalition formation, and collective action.