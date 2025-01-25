Live
- Delhi polls: Sandeep Dikshit says he is clean but Kejriwal isn’t
- CM Stalin to visit Madurai tomorrow to celebrate Tungsten mining project's cancellation
- South Korea: Prosecutors make another request for extension of Yoon's arrest after court's denial
- FabHotels’ losses widen 23 pc in FY24 amid rising employee costs
- City fed up with AAP’s frequent run-ins with LG, Centre: Kapil
- Govt permission mandatory for filming in forests: Khandre
- Centre, Delhi Police conspiring to kill Kejriwal: AAP
- SSMB29: Rajamouli’s Lion Roars – Mahesh Babu’s Epic Journey Begins
- AP CM Chandrababu Advocates for AI Development and Job Creation
- Weekend Events in Hyderabad 2025 | Music, Comedy, Workshops & More!
Explore the best events in Hyderabad this weekend! From live music and comedy shows to pottery workshops and Sufi music, there's something for everyone. Plan your Hyderabad weekend today!
Hyderabad has lots of fun events this weekend! Whether you like music, comedy, or hands-on activities, there's something for you. Here's a quick guide to what's happening.
1. Pottery Workshop
Date & Time: Jan 25, 4:00 PM
Location: Studio Myraa
Try making pottery and learn how to work with clay in this beginner-friendly workshop.
2. Coffee Rave
Date & Time: Jan 25, 5:00 PM
Location: This is It Café
Enjoy coffee and music in a relaxed, fun café atmosphere.
3. Yaari Jam – Anuv Jain & Zaeden Live
Date & Time: Jan 25, 7:00 PM
Location: Hitex Exhibition Centre
Enjoy live music by popular artists Anuv Jain and Zaeden.
4. Kahani & VS Kunal Merchant – EDM Night
Date & Time: Jan 25, 7:00 PM
Location: Quake Arena
Dance to energetic beats by Kahani and Kunal Merchant.
5. All-Star Comedy Line-Up
Date & Time: Jan 25, 7:00 PM
Location: The Comedy Theatre
Laugh out loud with a lineup of top comedians.
6. Death Laughter by Vivek Muralidharan
Date & Time: Jan 25, 7:00 PM
Location: Tease, Vivanta Begumpet
Enjoy dark humor with comedian Vivek Muralidharan.
7. SCC Picnic Cinema – Outdoor Movie Night
Date & Time: Jan 25, 7:00 PM
Location: ONEGOLF Brewery
Watch a movie outdoors in a cozy setting.
8. Ruhaniyat – Sufi Music
Date & Time: Jan 26, 6:15 PM
Location: Taramati Baradari
Relax with beautiful Sufi music at Ruhaniyat.
9. Bhuwin Experience – Open Mic
Date & Time: Jan 26, 7:00 PM
Location: Akan
Watch and support local talent at this open mic event.
10. Baking Workshop
Date & Time: Jan 26, 1:00 PM
Location: Akan
Learn to bake yummy treats in this fun workshop.
Plan Your Weekend in Hyderabad!
Whether you want to enjoy music, comedy, or try something new, there's lots to do in Hyderabad this weekend. Don’t miss out!