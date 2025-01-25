Weekend Events in Hyderabad 2025 | Music, Comedy, Workshops & More!

Hyderabad has lots of fun events this weekend! Whether you like music, comedy, or hands-on activities, there's something for you. Here's a quick guide to what's happening.

1. Pottery Workshop

Date & Time: Jan 25, 4:00 PM

Location: Studio Myraa

Try making pottery and learn how to work with clay in this beginner-friendly workshop.

2. Coffee Rave

Date & Time: Jan 25, 5:00 PM

Location: This is It Café

Enjoy coffee and music in a relaxed, fun café atmosphere.

3. Yaari Jam – Anuv Jain & Zaeden Live

Date & Time: Jan 25, 7:00 PM

Location: Hitex Exhibition Centre

Enjoy live music by popular artists Anuv Jain and Zaeden.

4. Kahani & VS Kunal Merchant – EDM Night

Date & Time: Jan 25, 7:00 PM

Location: Quake Arena

Dance to energetic beats by Kahani and Kunal Merchant.

5. All-Star Comedy Line-Up

Date & Time: Jan 25, 7:00 PM

Location: The Comedy Theatre

Laugh out loud with a lineup of top comedians.

6. Death Laughter by Vivek Muralidharan

Date & Time: Jan 25, 7:00 PM

Location: Tease, Vivanta Begumpet

Enjoy dark humor with comedian Vivek Muralidharan.

7. SCC Picnic Cinema – Outdoor Movie Night

Date & Time: Jan 25, 7:00 PM

Location: ONEGOLF Brewery

Watch a movie outdoors in a cozy setting.

8. Ruhaniyat – Sufi Music

Date & Time: Jan 26, 6:15 PM

Location: Taramati Baradari

Relax with beautiful Sufi music at Ruhaniyat.

9. Bhuwin Experience – Open Mic

Date & Time: Jan 26, 7:00 PM

Location: Akan

Watch and support local talent at this open mic event.

10. Baking Workshop

Date & Time: Jan 26, 1:00 PM

Location: Akan

Learn to bake yummy treats in this fun workshop.

Plan Your Weekend in Hyderabad!

Whether you want to enjoy music, comedy, or try something new, there's lots to do in Hyderabad this weekend. Don’t miss out!