What a comeback! Hyderabad City exults in Sania's win

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis are on cloud nine. Sania Mirza's win with her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok over Shaui Peng and Shuai Zhang in the WTA Hobart International doubles final on Saturday has still not sunk in, say netizens. "Coming back after giving birth to a baby and that too after two years is just incredible. She is such an inspiration. She was the topic of discussion at the dinner table last night and during lunch this afternoon. She has made us proud," said Sadhna, a medical transcriptionist.

Twitterati went berserk as the common man to celebrities joined in to congratulate the 33-year-old, six-time grand slam winner. Speaking to The Hans India, P V Sindhu said, "I congratulated her on phone. It's an amazing victory, it's really a great come back being a mom. I think it's really tough and she marked it well. I am happy that she won the title and back on track, my heart-full congratulations for the amazing victory and I wish Sania Mirza all the best."

Sania Mirza has been a popular figure even among Tollywood and Bollywood stars. Rakulpreet Singh tweeted congratulationssssssss!! Now that's whom we call a champion more power to you and Genelia Deshmukh said, "Congratulations Sania you are a superstar and we are sooooo proud of you."

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industry and Commerce, Information Technology KTR tweeted "congratulations @MirzaSania great comeback champ." Minister for Excise and Prohibition, Sports and Youth Affairs, Tourism, Culture and Archeology Government of Telangana, V Srinivas Goud shared, "Congratulations @MirzaSania on winning the Hobart International women's doubles title."

Sania has a slight niggle in the calf muscle said that she would take each match as it comes. The expectations of the people have gone up with the Australian Open coming up. Mahesh Reddy, a software engineer says, "We cannot wait for the Australian Open. It is a fairy tale comeback."