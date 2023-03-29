What action will you take on Hafeezpet land irregularities: Dubbaka MLA to KTR

Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday demanded Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao to withdraw the objectionable comments he had made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting. Addressing media here, Rao said it was unbecoming on part of an educated person like him and holding a public office to use such language against the PM. Reminding KTR of an earlier directive of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to the State DGP to book cases against those making demeaning comments against the PM, he questioned should the CM's directive would not apply to KTR. Responding to the minister's claims that the State government has been working transparently and honestly, the MLA asked how the GHMC, earlier headed by the current head of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had cleared construction of villas in survey numbers 77,78,79 and 80 in Hafeezpet?





He said a division bench of two judges had set aside a single judge verdict on the lands. Another two-judge division bench had also supported the division bench verdict declaring lands in survey numbers belong to the government. However, some people had illegally got the lands registered based on the single bench verdict in their names in utter disregard for the verdicts passed by two divisions benches.The appeal is still pending before the court. Rao alleged that the GHMC building committee which was headed by the current TSPSC chairman, had allowed the collection of fee from private persons. Files related to the clearance were moved with lightning speed.











