When all runs cater to adults, this is for kids

Hyderabad: There are many marathons; marathons for different people, ages and gender too. But, one thing is missing in all these marathons. Almost all of them cater to adults; there are not many for children. Children are becoming obese, more so after online schools during and after Covid. Children need to start their fitness journey young. With this motivation, the Hyderabad Kids Run is born.

It will be held on December 24 at 4pm, in conjunction with the Kids Fair to be kicked off on December 23 at Hitex. It is organised by Hyderabad Kids Fair in association with the Hyderabad Runners.

Kids' Run is a very important part of the Kids Expo. It is a fun activity meant to promote running among children. While several events and initiatives cater to adults, we felt the absence of such initiatives for children, that are why this, said Arun Kumar, secretary, Hyderabad Runners.

Children need to start their fitness journey young. With these motivations, the Hyderabad Kids Run was born. This is a non-competitive event centred around creating a fun running experience for children from two years to 12 years, he added

It will be an evening run, a kid-friendly time rather than the usual morning run, shared TG Srikanth of Hitex, who is behind organising Kids Fair and Kids Run.

The entry is open to children as young as two years to 12 years. Depending on the age, children are accompanied by one parent in the run, and most of the time, they finish far ahead of their parents.

Srikanth said: "We are mindful of the fact that young children should not run long distances; so the run distance categories include a 1K, 2K and 4K run.

1K Rabbit Run is for children of two years and must be accompanied by one parent; 2K Lion Run is for those four years and above and must be accompanied by one parent; and the third category is 4K- Cheetah Run open for children of 8-12 years. At the end of the run, all get a finisher medal and a specialised healthy refreshment box, he added.