Who killed Bhargavi, twist in murder case

Bhargavi was in a relationship with a guy of the same village but her parents arranged her marriage with cousin
Rangareddy: The murder case of a young woman named Bhargavi (19) has created a sensation in Ibrahimpatnam of Rangareddy district. The police, who inquired as to who actually murdered Bhargavi, came across some shocking events.
Bhargavi was in love with a young man from the same village for some time. But parents got married to Bhargavi's cousin. In this order, two days ago, when the mother Jangamma returned from farm, Bhargavi was seen with her boyfriend. She immediately beat Bhargavi and hanged her with a saree at home.
After that, Jangamma pretended that she did not know how her daughter died. The truth came to light when Bhargavi's younger brother complained to the police that his elder sister was beaten to death by his mother.
