Why BRS leaders not being arrested, wonders Bandi

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, reacted strongly to the remarks made by BRS leader KT Rama Rao, who stated that Bandi Sanjay acted as a protective shield for Revanth Reddy and labeled them as the “RS Brothers.”

Minister Said , “KTR has no work. No one is paying attention to him. He couldn’t even find MLC candidates and ran away from the electoral field. You are the one secretly supporting Congress. That’s why, despite solid evidence in the Kaleshwaram, phone tapping, Bammera farmhouse drug case, and Formula E race scam, no action is taken against you. This proves that the real KR Brothers are you and Revanth Reddy. Stop your fake dramas.”

“You are living a beggar’s life, and your arrogance knows no bounds. Your entire life is in my hands. I am refraining from getting personal, but if challenged, I will expose everything. You are the coward who served a legal notice against me and ran away. Without KCR, not even dogs would bark at you. If KCR wasn’t there, people would stone you. You were washing dishes in America. When the Telangana movement was at its peak, you came here and exploited the movement’s name to get tickets. You are surviving in the name of your father,”, Bandi said.

“We are accepting the challenge posed by Revanth Reddy. Decide the date, time, and venue. Whoever our party president nominates will debate with the CM. We are ready to provide a detailed account of the 14-month governance of Revanth Reddy, 10 years of KCR’s rule, and Modi’s administration, with facts and figures for every village, mandal, and municipality. We are also prepared for an open debate on the six guarantees given by Congress, the scams, corruption, and the 15% commission details. If the CM has the guts, let the debate happen”, he said.

On the other hand, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed his shock over the accident involving the collapse of the roof of the SLBC tunnel. He urged authorities to provide immediate and adequate assistance to the injured and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.