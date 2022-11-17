Why would BJP want Kavitha, asks Bandi

Hyderabad: Taking exception to the reported comments of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao that the BJP leaders tried to pressurise his daughter to change her party, the BJP Telangana Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said that no one was interested in KCR who is going to consider his daughter.

In an informal interaction with the media Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that the TRS chief was such a person who uses his family members for politics and even dragged Kavitha. Responding to the comments of the TRS chief to hit BJP leaders with slippers if they ask them to join the party, Bandi Sanjay asked, with how many slippers KCR should be hit for luring 37 MLAs without seeking their resignation. He dared the chief minister to make those MLAs to resign and seek fresh mandate.

The BJP leader alleged that the TRS chief was always interested in poaching leaders from other parties and putting the blame on other parties instead of focusing on the governance. He asked why the four MLAs were not coming out of Pragathi Bhavan. The CM should release the CCTV footage of Deccan Kitchen, Farmhouse and Pragathi Bhavan and take up inquiry, demanded the BJP chief.

Responding to the comments of not going for early polls, Bandi Sanjay said that whatever KCR says it happens exactly opposite. If he says no early polls, he will definitely go for early polls, said Sanjay adding the BJP was ready for the election any time.

He alleged that the TRS chief was tapping the phones of MLAs and was using the Israel technology for tapping the phone. Reacting to Tuesday's meeting, Sanjay said that the MLAs who attended the meeting were saying KCR is scared and making others scared. Replying to a question, he said he had no information on Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy joining BJP.