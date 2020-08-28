Why Young Migrant Millennials Choosing Managed Accommodations Like Stanza Living over Local PGs in Hyderabad?

When moving out, the concern that tops the dilemma list for many youngsters is accommodation. While all cities across India have conventional PG accommodation in place, they are not quite known for the quality of services. In extreme cases, a certain leaky pipe, cockroach-infested wardrobe, or poor WiFi connection can be part and parcel of the PG life. Now, when one is in lockdown, having to manage study/work from home, shoddy or interrupted access to amenities and services hits you hard.

Should youngsters be expected to compromise on the quality of work and life this way? Not anymore!

With the influx of professionally managed living accommodations like Stanza living, quality of life is not a casualty, just because one needs an economical place to live. Managed accommodation spaces have become the new and improved model of living, as consumers are realizing the value of having a safe and hygienic place to stay. At the same time, they are realizing that easy access to amenities and uninterrupted services to carry on work/lifestyle needs is even more imperative as one is cut off from the world. Even more important is that they do not have to worry about finding themselves stranded - the place just shutting down like local PGs in Hyderabad which are suffering as their business operations become unviable to continue any longer. For the first time, for thousands of consumers, value for money, convenience, and ease of access have become higher priorities than living on a budget.

Let us dive deeper into why PG in Hyderabad is now turning to professionally managed accommodation providers.

Prioritizing Health & Hygiene

During such unprecedented times, health & hygiene are taking up the top priority when it comes to living spaces. Going for cramped PGs is akin to living in the belly of viral infestation. With little to no ventilation and no special measures to ensure hygiene, PGs in Hyderabad are running the risk of limited to zero protection for tenants and thus, creating a serious health menace. Professionally managed accommodations, on the other hand, are witnessing a high number of inquiries mainly because of their ability to enforce hygiene by strictly monitoring the well-being of residents and staff, adopting best-in-class health and hygiene practices, practicing social distancing on-premises, following all mandated healthcare guidelines, training staff to regularly deploy all sanitation activities across various property touchpoints and having contingency and escalation plans to safeguard the health of those living there. Considering professionally managed accommodation providers operate at scale, they are better equipped to deploy all these COVID-preparedness measures.

High-Quality Services:

There are no two ways about this one. Managed accommodations, as we know, have a supreme level of services and amenities that cannot and will not be offered at the regular PG accommodations. Let us take network connectivity for example. Most PGs in Hyderabad do not upgrade the plans and have extremely poor bandwidth that does not support a smartphone, let alone laptops. During times when many are engaged in remote working, 24/7 electricity supply, and robust network connectivity is not an option but a necessity. Managed living accommodation spaces have no qualms in adopting what is beneficial for the inhabitants. Since these living spaces are meant to be a modern version of shared living, they are equipped with the latest amenities that ensure connectivity and easier transition to work from home concept. In fact, with their state-of-the-art infrastructure (power back-ups, stable internet connectivity with back-up options, timely healthy and tasty meals, the privacy of space, etc) professionally managed accommodations like Stanza Living are best-suited to solve these essential needs and avoid disrupting regular lifestyles.

Adaptability Personified:

Evolving as per the consumer's need is what has made managed accommodation service providers distinctive in the rental accommodation industry. For instance, many inhabitants today require a quality lifestyle, while ensuring all regulations around social distancing are followed. Hence, if needed, operators have responded by carrying adaptations in space requirements, with zero compromises. Managed accommodation providers like Stanza living have also created close-knit teams of residence managers, chefs, housekeeping staff more to continue with uninterrupted service delivery while mitigating the risk of infection spread with round the clock sanitation and health checks.

Increased Savings:

Working from home has reduced the concept of daily expenditure. Managed living accommodation adds a dollop of extra savings, thanks to its budget-friendly rents that not only include the rental expenses but also service access (housekeeping, meals, internet, laundry, any utility bills, etc) that otherwise cost extra in regular PG accommodations. For instance, many PGs in Hyderabad and other cities do not offer food as a part of the rental. As a result, tenants are either made to pay extra for the foodservice (tiffin services, takeouts) or manage their own grocery, cooking and cleaning. With timely, healthy meals included in the service set, it also helps those working from home to focus on their work and not worry about stepping into the kitchen, spending on takeouts, or exposing oneself to possible infection spread as one comes in contact with more delivery persons.

All these factors have made a strong case for professionally managed accommodation, driving interest, and shift from local PGs or Hostels.