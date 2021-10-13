Will achieve 100pc first dose vaccination in one month: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

Khajaguda: State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar claimed that administering the first dose of Covid vaccine for all the eligible in State will be completed by next month. He said special instructions have been given to the district collectors to conduct special drives to inoculate all the eligible, adding that so far 2.80 crore vaccines have been administered without witnessing side effects. Further, he appreciated the Department of Health official for working effectively.

The CS inaugurated a mega vaccination centre set up by the Department of Public Health, with the association of Care India Organization, near Sports Complex at Khajaguda in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Speaking at the centre the CS said, "The new vaccination centre, which would be open from 7 Am to 11 PM, provides a great help for Techies and migrant workers who works at Khajaguda and the peripheral areas. State Health Secretary Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi, Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao, Care India State Representative B Padma and others were among at the inaugural session.