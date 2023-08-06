Live
- Redevelopment works of 508 stations will be done at a rapid pace, says Railway Minister
- Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference to observe Aug 17 as 'Farmers Deception Day'
- Third year in a row RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani draws no salary
- PM lays foundation for redevelopment of 25 stations in Odisha
- Even Partition violence didn’t touch Nuh: Congress MP Deepender Hooda
- ‘We wait in Lok Sabha for him’: Congress attacks PM Modi over Manipur situation
- YS Jagan to visit flood affected areas from tomorrow
- "Balladeer" Gaddar passed away
- OpenAI to roll out 'huge set' of ChatGPT updates next week
- BJP’s Central team to intensify efforts to bring dissidents on one stage in poll-bound MP
Will quit if Oppn proves corruption: KTR
Highlights
The Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday dared the opposition parties BJP and Congress to show a better State than Telangana and he would resign as the Minister the very next day and also will not contest any election again if the opposition party leaders could prove corruption in the leasing of outer ring road (ORR).
Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday dared the opposition parties BJP and Congress to show a better State than Telangana and he would resign as the Minister the very next day and also will not contest any election again if the opposition party leaders could prove corruption in the leasing of outer ring road (ORR). The Minister was replying to a short discussion on ‘measures taken by the government for providing infrastructure facilities and also Palle Pragathi- Pattana Pragathi in the State. The Minister showcased the development in villages and towns by displaying photographs during his speech.
