Will quit if Oppn proves corruption: KTR

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday dared the opposition parties BJP and Congress to show a better State than Telangana and he would resign as the Minister the very next day and also will not contest any election again if the opposition party leaders could prove corruption in the leasing of outer ring road (ORR). The Minister was replying to a short discussion on ‘measures taken by the government for providing infrastructure facilities and also Palle Pragathi- Pattana Pragathi in the State. The Minister showcased the development in villages and towns by displaying photographs during his speech.