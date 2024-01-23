Will rectify our mistakes: BRS

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders said on Monday that the party leaders got good feedback from the cadre, and the party leadership recorded all the errors, good and bad decisions, and corrections needed in the future to overcome the defeat and win the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference here along with party leaders S Madhusudhana Chary, B Lingaiah Yadav, R Chandrashekar Reddy, and others, former minister S Niranjan Reddy said that the activists and leaders who participated in the 17 preparatory meetings gave their suggestions without hesitation or fearlessness. “We conducted review meetings for about 125 hours in a total of 16 working days. An average of 70 to 100 people participated from each Assembly constituency. Advice received on this occasion and instructions found that people have not completely rejected BRS. The BRS has lost by just 1.85 per cent, which is 4 lakh votes,” said Niranjan Reddy.

The BRS leader referred to the attacks on BRS leaders allegedly by the Congress party leaders in villages. Niranjan Reddy said that those who have won in democracy need to be more sober. He said that in the upcoming parliamentary elections, the party candidates should participate with double-edged zeal to win. Both the Congress and the BJP were trying to block BRS. It should not be forgotten that BRS was the only party that defeated the BJP at every step, he said. “We are in no rush against the Congress party. We will remain calm until people want KCR,” said Reddy.

Madhusudana Chary condemned the comments of Revanth Reddy to bury BRS for 100 meters. “We have seen many CMs, but now we are seeing such an immature CM like Revanth Reddy. He is lowering his level with his behaviour,” said Chary. He also found fault for referring to KTR and Harish Rao as Ranga Billa.