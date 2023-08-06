Will travel in train wherever I go in Telangana: Guv Tamilisai

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually launched the development work of 508 railway stations in the country under the Amrit Bharat scheme. As part of this scheme, Nampally railway station in Hyderabad is being modernized. Governor Tamilisai, Union Minister Kishan Reddy and others were present in the programme to start the works.

Speaking on this occasion, the Governor said that Prime Minister Modi is developing railway stations for common people. She said that they are modernizing the stations by spending thousands of crores. She said that if there is a good railway system, the journey of students, patients and elderly people will be safe and comfortable. She thanked Modi for allocating funds for the modernization of Nampally station. She said that henceforth he will travel by train wherever she goes in Telangana.