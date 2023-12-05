Will work with renewed vigour to win maximum LS seats: Kishan

Hyderabad: State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said on Monday that the party accepts people's verdict in favour of Congress. "We will work hard with improved vigour for the ensuing Parliament elections with an action plan to win a majority of MP seats."

Addressing the media here, he said 14 out of every 100 people in the State voted for the party which secured about 14% vote share, bagging eight seats. "The vote share has gone up by 100% from 2018 and vis-a-vis the Congress and BRS." Reddy said th party had fought on people’s issues against the BRS and contested the elections, but the results were not as expected. The party will review its performance at national, State, district and segment levels and prepare an action plan to work hard to get maximum MP seats in 2024.

Appreciating the tiresome efforts and fight of the party rank and file, he asked them not to despair. ‘The percentage of vote share indicates the party is growing in Telangana’. He recalled how it had only about 6.9% vote share and had won only a single seat in 2018. But, within four months of the Assembly elections in 2018, had improved the vote share to 19% and won four LS seats. "The party leaders and cadre will work with the same spirit in the Parliament elections."

He said the Congress victory with 64 seats, four above the required majority, can’t be termed a landslide. It was stellar performance of the party in taking over reins from the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and retaining its government in MP, beating its own record of majority. It shows people's faith in PM Narendra Modi’s leadership and the party.

He described victory of K Venkata Ramana Reddy as a moral booster; it was the first-of-its-kind known anytime, a third person, in the last 75 ever defeating a CM and would be CM. "I congratulate KVR; the party chief also congratulated him."

The Union minister said the party’s victory in northern States, with highest number of MPs, leaves no doubt that Modi is staging a comeback in 2024. He claimed that that during the party cadre interactions, people in Telangana cutting across parties expressed that irrespective of who they vote in the Assembly elections, "their vote will be for Modi in the LS elections."

He said the party will act as a responsible opposition; it will grow as an alternative to the Congress in Telangana. Taking a dig at the BRS, he said it had unleashed a false and vicious campaign against Modi and BJP. ‘Now it has gone from Pragati Bhavan to farmhouse. The Centre will continue to stand for development of Telangana’.