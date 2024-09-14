Wine shops, bars to remain closed in Cyberabad on Sept 17, 18

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Ganesh immersion in the city, the Cyberabad police issued a notice on Friday instructing all liquor outlets, bars, clubs, and restaurants to remain closed on September 17 and 18.

The Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty, issued orders to close all wine, toddy, and bar shops within the Cyberabad limits.

The closure will be in effect from 6 am on September 17 to 6 pm on September 18.

The order, issued under Section 20 of the Telangana Excise Act, 1968, aims to maintain public peace and tranquillity during the immersion festivities. Bars attached to restaurants will also be closed, with the exception of those located in star hotels and registered clubs.

All station house officers and additional inspectors of law and order police stations in the city have been authorised to take appropriate legal action against those who violate the notification, the order read.