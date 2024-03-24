Withdraw cases on Cong leaders: VH

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao said the cases, which were registered against Congress leaders by the previous BRS government during the various protest programmes, should be removed immediately.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, V Hanumantha Rao said that many illegal cases were filed against Congress leaders by the previous government for highlighting the public issues and the party leaders were still moving around the courts even after the Congress government came to power in Telangana.

“The Chief Minister should look into the issue of pending cases registered against Congress leaders and issue orders for the removal of cases,” VH said.

He also expressed the displeasure at the Chief Minister for not giving an appointment to bring the issue of pending cases to his notice.

The former MP pointed out that it’s not a good practice for giving a priority to those leaders who have recently joined the ruling party and those who filed cases against Congress leaders during the previous government.

“The Chief Minister shouldn’t listen to one side, must listen to both sides. I am not against him, but my concern is that no injustice should be done to anyone,” VH said.