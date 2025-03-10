Live
Just In
Woman along with her partner kills mother, sister for opposing relationship
Hyderabad: For opposing their relationship, a woman along with her lover allegedly killed her mother and sister in Lalaguda.
The accused have been identified as Lakshmi (40), a railway employee who secured the job after her father’s death in 2018 and her partner Aravind (45) of Uttar Pradesh. According to police, Susheela had three daughters – Gnaneshwari (45), Lakshmi (40), and Umamaheshwari (35) and a son, Shiva (37). None were married.
Police said Lakshmi was in a relationship with Aravind which her mother, Susheela, and elder sister, Gnaneshwari opposed. During an argument over their relationship, Aravind struck Susheela on the head, causing fatal injuries. She died on the spot, and Aravind fled.
Susheela’s body was found by her youngest daughter, who immediately alerted the police. Authorities took the body into custody, sent it for post-mortem, and launched an inquiry.
During the investigation, the police captured Aravind escaping in CCTV footage, prompting a manhunt.
Later, Lakshmi confessed that she and Aravind had also killed her elder sister, Gnaneshwari two days earlier and dumped her body in a water sump.
Following her confession, police arrested her and retrieved the decomposed remains and continued their search for Aravind.
Police registered a case and further investigation is ongoing.