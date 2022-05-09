Woman creates hungama at Geetha Arts in Hyd

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman artist on Monday morning created a ruckus before Geetha Arts by staging a semi-naked protest. She alleged that Geetha Arts had not cleared her pending dues. According to the sources, the woman artist reached Geetha Arts at 5:30 AM and staged a protest before it demanding to clear her dues.

After getting the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted her to the police station. It is learned that police are also giving counselling to her. It is said that her mental condition is also not good. However, Geetha Arts managers stated that are no pending dues on her name.