Woman duped of Rs 1 lakh on promise of job in Hyderabad airport

A woman was defrauded by a cyber criminal who extorted Rs 1 lakh from her on the promise of job at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).



Getting into details, the woman registered her details on a job site from where the cyber criminals contacted her. They promised her to provide job in airport and extracted Rs 1 lakh in the name of processing fee. The woman transferred the money to their bank account. However, after a few days, the woman received no response from them following which she approached the police.

In the complaint, she mentioned that the accused did not answer her phone calls after she transferred the money. The police registered a case and took up the investigation.