Woman found killed in LB Nagar of Hyderabad

An unidentified woman was found strangled near the LB Nagar Traffic Police Station, sending shockwaves through the local community. The incident took place in close proximity to the Rachakonda CP camp office, adding to the gravity of the situation.

Upon receiving information about the gruesome discovery, police officers rushed to the scene to assess the situation. The victim, who has been identified as a beggar, had tragically met her end at the hands of unknown assailants. LB Nagar police registered a case and launching a thorough investigation into the heinous crime.

As details continue to surface, the community is left reeling from the senseless act of violence. The authorities are working tirelessly to unravel the mystery surrounding the woman's untimely death and bring the perpetrators to justice. Stay tuned for more updates as the investigation unfolds.