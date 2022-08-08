Woman killed, another injured in tragic mishap in Hyd

Hyderabad: In a terrible road mishap, a woman was killed and a man was injured when the motorcycle they were riding skidded. The incident took place on the Lalapet flyover on Monday.

The two, who are yet to be identified reportedly were proceeding towards Tarnaka when the mishap occurred.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the deceased body to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem and the rushed the injured man to a nearby government hospital for immediate treatment. A case was registered and investigation is on to find out the details of the victims in the mishap. The police also disbursed the traffic that was caused due to the mishap that took place on the Lalapet flyover.