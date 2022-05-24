Woman kills son, hangs self over dowry harassment

Narketpally: In yet another dowry harassment case, a woman reportedly killed her two-year-old son before taking an extreme step as she was unable to tolerate the dowry harassment from her husband and in-laws. The incident took place at Narketpally in Nalgonda district on Sunday evening.

According to the sources, the woman identified as D Lasya, killed her son by hanging him from the ceiling and then hanged herself. The neighbours who spotted them brought them down but couldn't save their lives. Narketpally CI Shiva Rami Reddy said that there was no suicide note found.

According to the police, three years ago Lasya married Naresh, a railway gangman from Auravani village in Narketpally. Lasya's family had reportedly agreed to give Rs 35 lakh as dowry but initially gave Rs 10 lakh to Naresh's family. Recently, Naresh got his posting at Medak but he took leave to prepare for the competitive exams. He was staying in Hyderabad. He also told his family that he wanted to start a poultry business and was not interested to do railway job anymore.

It is reported that the family members of Lasya had given Rs 25 lakh to Naresh 20 days ago but Naresh allegedly continued to harass Lasya for Rs 10 lakh more. Lasya who was upset with the behaviour of her husband decided to end her life. On Sunday evening, when there was no one in the house, Lasya hanged her son and later hanged herself. Police registered a case and an investigation is on.