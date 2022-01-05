Woman, paramour held for killing man in Hyderabad

A woman and her paramour were arrested by the Vanasthalipuram police on Wednesday in the murder case of a man identified as Srinivas that reported on December 17, 2021.



The police suspected that extra marital affair led to the incident.

The arrested persons were Sai Kumar (22),a native of Kamareddy district and K Priyanka (27) from Nalgonda district.

According to the police, Priyanka, who was married twice, lost her second husband to Covid-19 last year. Since then, she was staying alone in a rented house at Kamalanagar in Vanasthalipuram. She was looked after by her cousin Srinivas, a resident of Yadadri-Bhongir district.

During the period of time, she allegedly developed an affair with Sai Kumar and when Srinivas learnt about their relationship, he warned her.

On December 10, Srinivas went to his home where he saw Priyanka and Sai Kumar in the house. On seeing them, Srinivas scolded and asked to stay away from each other.

"An argument took place between them, after which Sai grabbed a stick and hit Srinivas on the head. He died on the spot," the police said. The killers then wrapped the body in a bedsheet and dumped it in a secluded spot on the roadside in Vanasthalipuram.

The incident came to light a few days later when locals sensed a foul smell and informed the police.

Based on the ATM card recovered from Srinivas's pant pocket, he was identified.

The Vanasthalipuram police, over strong suspicion, detained Priyanka and Sai Kumar, who confessed to the killing.