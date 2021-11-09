Woman stabs husband to death in Hyderabad

In a fit of rage, a woman stabbed her husband to death here under Saroornagar police station limits on Monday night.



Going into details, Mounika (25) and Muralidhar Reddy, natives of Busireddyguda in Nalgonda moved to Hyderabad 11 years ago and both are private employees. The couple has a son. On November 5, Mounika went to Guntur to write degree exams and returned on the next day.



Meanwhile, Mounika's son complained to his mother that his father was giving her a bad impression in the colony. Following which, Mounika picked up a quarrel with her husband and in a fit of rage he stabbed her husband to death and later surrendered before police.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation.