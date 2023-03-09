Women recruitment in police dept is on: DGP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: The Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar on Wednesday congratulated several women journalists of print, electronic and news group in honour of International Women's Day.

On the occasion, several women journalists met at the DGP office. Additional DGs Mahesh Bhagwat, Sanjay Kumar Jain, Vijay Kumar and IG Chandrashekar Reddy, Tarun Joshi and DIG M Ramesh were present.

Anjani Kumar said that women's appointments have been going on in the police department over recent years. The media should highlight that the best services rendered by female police officers who are competing with male police officers.

Thus, young women are inspired by the possibility of joining the police department. Many women's journalists have expressed their views on the working conditions for women in the field of journalism, the work of gender equality and the performance of internal committees to prevent harassment.

DGP Anjani Kumar presented a coffee table book to the journalists which contain the police department's steps to counter Covid-2.