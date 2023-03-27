Women should go and claim their due: Hyderabad CP CV Anand

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, CV Anand said women have to realise that no one is going to give their due, and they must go ahead and claim it. He said this while addressing as chief guest at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organisation (FICCILO) & Young FICCI Ladies Organisation's (YFICCILO) Annual General Session and change of guard held in the city on Saturday evening.





Citing former first lady of the USA, Michelle Obama, said, "For every door that's been opened to me, I've tried to open my door to others," CV Anand asked 300 plus women in the audience to open the door to others. He also suggested including rural women entrepreneurs, who may not be on par with you, but you can be a partner in their growth story.





Sharing his experience, he pointed out the time since the police department had come into existence in 1847, Hyderabad city had never had a woman station house officer. When this was brought to his notice, "we appointed one in Lalaguda Police Station. In one year of her assuming office, she proved to be outperforming men," he added. Similarly, cops like Dhanalakshmi and Jyotsna, who chose traffic over law and order, proved their mettle. These two examples prove women outperform men if given a chance, he said.





Manisha Saboo, President of HYSEA (Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association) and delivery head of Infosys attending as the guest of honour said, "we are all privileged because somebody allowed us to take birth". But, "3223 girls are killed in the womb every day. That is why we all are privileged that we have got a chance to take birth. She gave a clarion call to have a gigantic dream, the dream that must scare you."





Shubhraa Maheshwari, Chairperson of FLO said, "Our team strived hard to bring value to members through many speaker sessions from the likes of Nitin Gadkari, Rajat Sharma, Shashi Tharoor, SonuSood, R Madhavan, Mithali Raj, and many more." Besides, the organisation could impact 25000 women pan-India through its national Financial Literacy initiative. The Digital Literacy and Education initiatives have benefitted over 1000 school and college-going girl children.





That apart, it has generated business to the tune of Rs 2.50 crores for 3 FLO members towards the design, production, and distribution of 70,000 sarees for ASHA and ANM workers across Telangana, she added. During the ceremonial change of guard, Ritu Shah succeeded Shubhraa Maheshwari as FLO chairperson, and Arthi Shah succeeded Sonali Modi Saraf as YFLO chairperson for the year 2023 -2024. Later, the guests presented medallions to the succeeding chairpersons as a symbol of authority upon their assuming office, and they unveiled the Connect Magazine.



