Womens Quota Bill: BRS leaders sing paeans to Kavitha

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders made a beeline to her residence to greet party MLC K Kavitha and gave credit to her for the Centre introducing the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament on Tuesday.

Women leaders, who were seen in large numbers. said that it was a resounding victory for gender equality and women's empowerment looms large. The party leaders said Kavitha had tirelessly championed this cause and succeeded in securing this monumental milestone.

As an MP from 2014 to 2019, Kavitha vociferously demanded tabling and enactment of the Women's Reservation Bill, a crucial manifesto promise of the BJP--both in 2014 and 2019 general elections--which formed the government with an overwhelming majority. In 2014, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the State government adopted a unanimous resolution in the Assembly, urging the Centre to pass the Women's Reservation Bill.

The party leaders said Kavitha's unwavering commitment to the cause was on full display earlier this year when she joined hands with the Opposition parties to galvanise support for the Bill. In March she staged hunger strike at Jantar Mantar and convened a round table discussion to build consensus on the need for this transformative legislation.

Earlier this month, Kavitha had appealed to all political parties to unite for the Bill during the ongoing special session of Parliament. Her efforts even prompted the Congress Party to join the chorus for the Bill.

Kavitha took to Twitter to express her jubilation stating, "As the Women's Reservation Bill is set to be tabled in Parliament, it is a significant victory for every single woman in our nation. I extend my best wishes to all the citizens of our country, both sisters and brothers. With the ruling party holding a clear majority in the Lok Sabha, the passage of this Bill should occur smoothly, without any obstacles."

She said now is the time for women of this country to take center stage in politics, a space they truly deserve. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in strengthening and shaping our democracy. Empowered women, empowering India will not be a distant dream.

Speaking to the media, Kavitha said she was happy the Bill was tabled. “It is in the Lok Sabha already. We are really hoping that it will be passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and go to the Rajya Sabha as soon as possible and then get passed in this session itself. Whatever I was expressing yesterday that worry has come true because introducing it in the Rajya Sabha, consensus of various parties, and stretching out a hand of friendship by the ruling government is essential. I hope the government will come forward to do that.. Very Very happy it is introduced,” said Kavitha.