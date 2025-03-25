Women’s safety in State in a deplorable state: BJP

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State Mahila Morcha President Dr Shilpa Reddy has expressed deep concern over the attempted rape of a young woman in an MMTS train in Hyderabad. To know about the health condition of the victim, BJP Mahila Morcha State President Shilpa Reddy went to Gandhi Hospital and visited the victim. She inquired about her health condition from the doctors and visited the family members. She assured me that she would support the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, the victim who was initially admitted at Gandhi Hospital was later shifted to a private hospital for better treatment following the directions of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and at the initiative of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Knowing the incident, Union Minister and BJP Telangana State President Kishan Reddy ordered the BJP Mahila Morcha to support the victim. Similarly, BJP Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar immediately spoke to the victim’s family members over the phone and got information about the medical services being provided at Gandhi Hospital and her health condition. However, the family members expressed their concern that there was a serious delay in providing proper treatment. He expressed his grief that the leaders of various parties in the hospital were limited to consultations only, but they were not coming forward to provide justice to the victim.

Responding immediately, Bandi Sanjay Kumar took steps to provide better treatment to the victim. He said that the BJP will stand by the victim so that justice is done. He spoke to BJP Mahila Morcha State President Shilpa Reddy on the same issue and suggested that the victim be shifted to Yashoda Hospital for better treatment.

Shilpa Reddy lamented that crimes against women are increasing in the state of Telangana and asked if women are attacked on MMTS trains, how will there be any protection in public transport? Are there special police stations for the protection of women? What is their impact? What are the She Teams and Shakti police systems doing? Is women’s safety only during the election period? Why has the state women’s protection department not responded? What about the funds allocated for women’s safety? Why is the government hesitating in implementing strict punishments for rape accused?

Shilpa Reddy demanded that special security units be set up at every railway station, bus station and metro station in the state. Strict punishments should be implemented for rape accused, and said steps should be taken to resolve rape cases through fast-track courts within six months.