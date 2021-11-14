Won't spare Centre on State issues: KTR

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Centre was showing an indifferent attitude towards the State, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said that the State government would hunt the Central government and achieve the State's demands.

The Minister made these comments while replying to a question at a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday.

He said many issues are pending with the Centre for the last seven and half years. "We kept quiet because we did not want a fight between two constitutional posts. If they don't listen, we have the right to register our protest democratically," said Rama Rao giving an example of the protest taken up on paddy procurement.

The Minister said that the State has been receiving awards from the Centre but not additional funds. 'The State is getting what it supposed to get but nothing additionally. The Centre sanctioned Rs 15,000 crore to Bengaluru for the Metro but Hyderabad did not get anything. When it comes to Hyderabad, they have a mental block,' he criticised. Minister KTR took exception to the Defence officials for denying lands for skyways. Roads near Paradise – Medchal - Kompally are choked with traffic jams and it is taking several hours for the commuters to reach their destination. He informed that the Defence people denied giving lands to the State when asked.

He said that the Defence department had constructed a check dam across a nala in the cantonment of Langar Houz, which posed threat of inundation of nearby colonies. The nala was the outlet for rainwater coming from Banjara Hills. "When we asked them to remove, they acted as if they are running a parallel government and as if they do not belong to the State," KTR noted.