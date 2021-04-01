Work for Mission 2023, Bandi Sanjay tells Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha

Hyderabad: The State chief of Bharatiya Janata Party, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, called upon the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members to fight to see that the saffron party comes to the power in Telangana in 2023.

Addressing as chief guest to the BJYM State Executive meeting here on Thursday, Sanjay said that Telangana was witnessing the situation that existed during the emergency days.

He asked the BJYM leaders and cadre to focus on a single point agenda for all the agitations and programmes to see that BJP comes to power in Telangana in next Assembly elections.

The Karimnagar MP said that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi has let down the creation of a separate Telangana which was formed based on the sacrifices of Telangana martyrs. However, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led family rule is looting the State. Corruption, injustice and growing unemployment have dashed the dreams of people and the martyrs of Telangana movement who fought for "Nillu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu (water, funds and jobs)."

He asked the cadre and leaders of the Yuva Morcha to lead an uncompromising fight for justice until Chief Minister learns the lesson, and to free Telangana from the dynastic rule and anarchy.

Explaining how the BJYM leaders and members have been sent to jail, police foisting false cases, opening rowdy sheets and communal sheets, he said, "Yet BJYM members have been fighting for the poor and for justice." Sanjay Kumar claimed that BJP was the only party that draws its inspiration from the patriots, and being a disciplined party, it is dedicated to working hard on its principles. This, he said, was the main reason why people in the State were recognising the saffron party as an alternative to the TRS.

Lashing out at the TRS for speaking lies on the vacancies in government jobs, he said whenever there were elections, the Chief Minister was announcing filling up jobs. "It was claimed that the State government has permitted 13,000 companies in Telangana to create 5 lakh jobs. At a time, when 4 lakh B Ed graduates remained unemployed, why the State government was failing to conduct a single DSC," he questioned.

The BJP State chief criticised the State government for destroying the education sector in the State, accused it of reopening schools for 15 days to encourage the corporate schools to collect fee for the whole year from parents. At the same time, left the small schools in the lurch.

He asked the BJYM cadre to remember the sacrifices made by the party workers for the party and its ideology. He stressed that the BJYM needs those who were not scared to fight the battle ahead and asked them to launch agitation with the single agenda of Mission 2023 for delivering justice for all sections of people in Telangana, particularly, the poor.

He asked the BJYM cadre to go to people and ensure everyone gets vaccinated in the wake of growing corona cases.