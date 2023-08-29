Work with dedication during Amrit Kaal: Kishan to youth

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Monday asked youngsters to work with discipline and dedication for national integrity and unity at the 8th National Rozgar Mela at Hakimpet CISF, NISA, Space Auditorium.

Congratulating them while distributing appointment letters to those selected in all four branches of CISF, CRPF, ITBP and SSB, he said, “Till the 8th Rozgar Mela the Centre has given appointment letters to 5.5 lakh candidates. The rest of the target will also be reached within the stipulated time,” Reddy said.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address from the Redfort on Independence Eve, he said the PM reminded that the country faced an attack from outside about 1,200 years ago. There were several conspiracies hatched against the country. However, the culture, traditions and arts have lived despite all of them. The country’s unity and integrity have not suffered despite several efforts by many.

The main reason was due to the nationalistic spirit in the countrymen and youth striving and their resolve to give their best for the country. He hoped the newly appointed candidates would dedicate themselves to the service of the nation.

He said the country is getting respect along with the US in science and technology. The Chandayan -3 was an example. Reddy said Modi is determined to restore the country’s past glory by empowering youth. His idea was to utilise the potential of youth in the service of the nation. For this, the Centre has been making changes in the systems for the past nine years; efforts are being made to provide the necessary skills and the right opportunities to empower youth.

He said the Amrit Kaal of the next 25 years is a crucial time for the history of the country to make India a strong nation. For this youth should shun colonial mindset of slavery and fill their hearts with a nationalist spirit full of confidence.

While providing job opportunities, the Centre has been stressing on skilling at international standards to make youth from asking for jobs to giving jobs.

Reddy said S&T has brought advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the education system. At the same time, through NEP-2020, emphasis has been placed on ethics and creativity. A lot has changed in the past nine years; “if you work harder, it makes it easy to make India a world leader,” .He hoped the younger generation would extend their cooperation and be dedicated in that direction.