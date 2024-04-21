World Heritage Day: A peek into restored Bansilalpet stepwell

Hyderabad: As part of the World Heritage Day celebrations, a site visit was conducted at Bansilalpet stepwell under the ‘Voice of Heritage’ programme on Saturday. The programme attracted heritage lovers from all walks of life in Hyderabad.

The visit was led by senior architect Surya Narayana Murthy, renowned conservation architect, who showcased meticulous restoration work undertaken at the stepwell. Chairman, Deccan Heritage Academy Trust, Veda Kumar Manikonda provided vital insights into the project details, highlighting its significance in preserving cultural heritage. Dr Vasanth Sobha also delivered a brief talk, shedding light on the historical importance of the stepwell.

The Voice of Heritage programme, organised in collaboration with ICOMOS, Deccan Heritage Academy Trust and JBR College of Architecture, aims to promote awareness and conservation of cultural treasures for future generations.

Retired Director of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Taher, representatives of various institutions including Sobha Singh from Forum for Better Hyderabad were present. The organisers also thanked Dr Raja Shree of Gandipet Welfare Society for preserving and maintaining the well in an exemplary manner.