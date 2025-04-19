World Heritage Day celebrated at Rail Museum

Hyderabad: The World Heritage Day was celebrated at Rail Museum, Kacheguda on Friday. According to the officials, on the occasion, Rail Museum provided free entry to the students of schools, colleges, rail passengers and enthusiasts.

The Rail Museum exhibits the old models of earlier working railway equipment, working system of levers, and signal systems. Fans used from 1960 until this decade were displayed at the exhibition which created interest amongst the visitors. A photo of Kacheguda Station, inaugurated in 1916 by the Nizams, captured the attention of heritage enthusiasts with its striking appeal.

Kacheguda Railway Station building was built in 1916 and was awarded with the Platinum award by Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) certifications.