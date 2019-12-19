Trending :
World Monuments Fund team visits Koti Women's college

Highlights

Plans are afoot to explore the possibility of linking the historic gardens into the Musi River Front

Koti: A team including Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, Dr Helen Philon, co-founder and trustee, Deccan Heritage Foundation, Stephane Block Saloz, trustee, Deccan Heritage Foundation, Amita Baig, regional representative India, World Monuments Fund, Richard Broyd and Hugh Monk from the World Monuments Fund visited Osmania University College for women (formerly Hyderabad residency) here on Wednesday to take stock of the restoration work that is underway.

World Monuments Fund (WMF) came forward to fund a quarter of the total project cost on the condition that matching grants were raised by the university through various sources. Department of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Telangana under whom the building is notified as protected monument under Section 4(1) of the A.P. Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1960 (Act VII of 1960) released an amount of Rs. 1 crore and a matching grant of Rs. 1 crore was released by WMF.

Arvind Kumar asked the officials from urban development department to explore the possibility of linking the historic gardens into the Musi River Front, the proposals which were being finalised by AFD a French-based organization.

