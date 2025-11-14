World's largest cargo aircraft lands in Hyd intentional airport

Hyderabad: The Antonov An-124 “Ruslan”, one of the world’s largest cargo aircraft, landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, on Thurday, drawing attention from aviation enthusiasts and onlookers alike.

Built by the Antonov Design Bureau of Ukraine, the An-124 is a giant heavy-lift transport aircraft capable of carrying up to 150 tonnes of cargo. Designed in the 1980s for strategic airlift operations, it features a distinctive nose-loading ramp and a 36-metre-long cargo bay, allowing it to transport oversized machinery, vehicles, and even aircraft parts.

Powered by four Progress D-18T turbofan engines, the An-124 has a cruising speed of around 800 km/h and a range of nearly 4,800 km with a full payload. It continues to play a vital role in military logistics, humanitarian relief, and commercial transport across the globe.

Its arrival in Hyderabad marks a rare and impressive sight, a reminder of the engineering marvel that continues to dominate the skies decades after its first flight.