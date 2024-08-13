Wow! Golconda Fort decks up for vibrant I-Day cultural fiesta

Hyderabad: This time, the I-Day at Golconda Fort will be a gala event with 1,200 artistes comprising cultural troupes, almost double the number compared to the previous years. At least five art forms from across the State are being introduced this time including tribal, folk, besides dance forms popular in northern States.

According to officials, apart from the art forms which have been presented since the formation of Telangana, the authorities have identified five other forms which are going to be introduced for the first time at the grand event. These include Nayakapodu from Adilabad, Ghata Vinyasam from Jangoan, Jamidika from Karimnagar, Dhemsa from Utnoor & Lakshettipet and Dubbula from Jagtial. “Artistes will be participating in their traditional attires depicting the rich and varied cultural heritage of the state. It will be cynosure to all eyes as different hues and colours will catch the imagination.

Artistes holding different forms of musical instruments including dappu, dollu, nagara amongst others will augment the revelry of the celebrations marking the I-Day. The art forms are classified as tribal, classical, deccani besides art forms from other States including Punjabi Bhangra, Gujarati Garba and also Rajasthani folk dance,” explained the Director of Culture Mamidi Harikrishna to The Hans India

With Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hoisting the flag for the first time at Golconda this Independence day, the authorities are ensuring the event concludes without a hitch on August 15.

They are also planning to make room for twice the number of participants from ‘different sections’ of the society this year. Earlier, the number of spectators were somewhere between 3,000 to 4,000, but this time it will be twice the number, where non-VIPs in the general public have been given a chance to attend.

On Monday, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari visited Golconda Fort and inspected the arrangements being made for the I-Day celebrations. It was also decided to bring school children from various schools so as to kindle the spirit of patriotism amongst the children. The top official also instructed the police department to make proper bandobust, security and traffic arrangements so as to avoid inconvenience to the public.