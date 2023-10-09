Wow! Rangareddy dist boasts of 155 centenarians in 120 plus club

Rangareddy: Although there is a common belief that the people in rural areas enjoy a life survival rate more than the urbandwellers, many considered it as a mere talk. However, thestatistics that emerged from Rangareddy district haveendorsed the same with absolute evidence. The age groupindex officially released by the authorities on Wednesdayshows that the Rangareddy district has over 150 peopleunder the threshold age group of 120 years.



Surprisingly, only Chevella and Kalwakurthy constituenciesin the district have 151 centenarians who fall under the agegroup of over 120 years.

Geographically spreads in 5,032 square kms of area,Rangareddy is considered as a king-size district in the entire State having embraced with eight Assemblyconstituencies that include Ibrahimpatnam, LB Nagar, Maheshwaram, Rajendranagar, Serilingampally, Chevella,Kalwakurthy and Shadnagar.

According to official statistics, the Rangareddy district has atotal population of 33,56,056 electors with 17,38,994 maleand 16,15,876 female voters followed by 192 NRI electors,590 service voters and 404 third genders.

While the Serilingampally constituency tops the list with atotal number of 6,98,154 voters, Shadnagar constituency inthe same list stood last with the least number of 2,25,470 electors. Lal Bahadur Nagar also known as LB Nagarconstituency has a number of 5,66,876 voters followed byRajendranagar (5,52,535 voters), Maheshwaram (5,17,376 voters), Ibrahimpatnam (3,10,756 voters), Chevella(2,54,050 voters) and Kalwakurthy (2,30,785 voters). However, the age cohort summary released by theCollectorate Rangareddy on Wednesday reveals that there are 155 people – 79 in Kalwakurthy, 72 in Chevella, twoeach in Ibrahimpatnam and LB Nagar falls under the agegroup of over 120 years.

The statistics also shows that 58 persons in Ibrahimpatnam,81 in LB Nagar, 65 in Maheshwaram, 54 in Rajendranagar, 41 in Serilingampally, 40 in Chevella, 13 in Kalwakurthy and19 in Shadnagar falls under the age group between 100-109 years. Apart from this two people in LB Nagar and one inShadnagar come under the age group of 110-119 years.

The list categorised that there are 79 persons inKalwakurthy, 72 in Chevella, two in LB Nagar and two inIbrahimpatnam shown under the age group of over 120years. Among them, 33 Males and 39 Females are inKalwakurthy, 44 Males and 35 Females in Chevella, twomale persons in LB Nagar and two male persons inIbrahimpatnam were found in the list with over 120 years ofage.

It is said that swaths of vegetation and fewer level ofParticulate Matter (PM) in the air in most of the villages ofboth Chevella and Kalwakurthy constituencies said to bethe primary reason behind making people less vulnerable toairborne respiratory infections and diseases thereby helpthem breathe a fresh air and grow older.

Rank in no. of voters in eight constituencies Serilingampally 6,98,154 LB Nagar 5,66,876 Rajendranagar 5,52,535 Maheshwaram 5,17,376 Ibrahimpatnam 3,10,756 Chevella 2,54,050 Kalwakurthy 2,30,785 Shadnagar 2,25,470





