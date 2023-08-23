Wow! Women officials rule the roost in Jalpally municipality

Rangareddy: With the recent appointment of a woman mandal Revenue officer in Balapur mandal, the Jalpally municipality, on the city outskirts, became an all-woman urban local body (ULB) in Ranga Reddy district as the premier posts in Revenue, municipal, Town Planning and engineering sections are led by women officials.



Recently, MRO K Madhavi Reddy was entrusted a gigantic task of supervising and protecting the government lands in her operational area sans sufficient staff despite the fact that most lands are grappling with disputes.

Similarly, N Vasantha is holding the post of municipal commissioner of the municipality, a densely populated enclave with 28 wards having array of issues like roads, sewage, sanitary and healthcare facilities.Felt Abdul Bari, a community activist,‘although commissioner Vasantha has been found trying hard to set the room in order through improving public-official relationship, the municipality still has a long way to go before transforming into a healthy habitat.

Apart from the commissioner, Habeebunnisa is looking after the affairs of Town Planning; Assistant Executive Engineer Ishrath Ayesha is helming the engineering section alone in a municipality under the Maheshwaram constituency represented by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Spread over an area of 30 km, the civic body is predominantly known as an enclave dominated by settlers from surrounding districts and even from neighbouring States. Known as an impoverished municipality close to Hyderabad, Jalpally is always in the headlines for wrong reasons; people are found constantly complaining about lack of basic amenities, while the local leaders take pride in beating drums of their own parties.

It goes without saying that a few shocking incidents reported from Jalpally during the last two years have dragged public attention towards the state of affairs in this part of the outskirts.

While the ACB officials took former commissioner GP Kumar into custody in July last year in an alleged disproportionate assets case, municipal chairman Abdallah Sadi too was arrested in the recent murder of a social activist.