“Yadavon ka Kadar… Hyderabad Sadar’: CM Revanth Reddy at Sadar Sammelan

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the Yadav community was being given importance in providing political opportunities as well as extending the benefits of all welfare schemes.

Participating in the ‘Sadar Sammelan’ organised by the Sri Krishna Sadar Sammelan Utsav Committee in Hyderabad on Sunday, the Chief Minister assured the Yadav community of all kinds of support from the government. The Chief Minister said he is ready to address all the grievances of the Yadav community and is always available to meet whenever the community requests.

Furthermore, CM Revanth Reddy said that, even if delayed, the government will provide every political opportunity and give due respect to the community. The Chief Minister appealed to the Yadav community to extend cooperation for the development of Hyderabad.

He quoted the popular proverb, "Yadavon ka Kadar... Hyderabad Sadar" (Respect for Yadavs... Pride of Hyderabad), and said the community was also synonymous with trust and reliance.

The Chief Minister recalled the pivotal role played by the community in the formation and development of Telangana state. The People's Government also declared the Sadar Utsav as a state festival and provided funds, he said.