Yellow Alert in Hyderabad: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Heavy rain may hit Hyderabad today. The weather office gave a yellow alert. It also rained a lot on Monday.

Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy may get more rain. People should be careful.

Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal may also get heavy rain.

There may be lightning and strong winds (30–40 km/h) in some places. This includes Khammam, Nalgonda, Warangal, Siddipet, and others.

Other areas of Telangana may also witness strong winds.