Yoga becoming integral part of Indians: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G Kishan Reddy said that the 25-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga successfully organised at LB Stadium on Saturday clearly shows how the Common Yoga Protocol is becoming an integral part of every Indian's morning schedule.

He said that on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a countdown starting from the 75th day was started in the run-up to this year's International Day of Yoga on June 21. "The 25-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga was successfully organised in my constituency at LB Stadium, Hyderabad and attended by the Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister for AYUSH and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal," he added.