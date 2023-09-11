Young women have a corking good time, bag host of awards

Hyderabad: Young women enthusiasts bagged several awards at the Hans Hyderabad Marathon organised by The Hans India on Sunday. Runners from all age groups ran through Tank Bund, Cable bridge at Durgam Cheruvu, and ended at GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli. Among dozens of fitness enthusiasts, many young women bagged laurels in 5K run, 10K run, Half Marathon and full marathon.

Maheshwari, a third-year degree student, said, “this is not the first time I have participated in a marathon. Whenever for any social cause a marathon is organised I take part. It not only makes you physically and mentally fit, but also helps the larger crowd in society get motivated. The initiative taken by The Hans India is appreciable; to mark the World Suicide Prevention day, it gives a message that life is more precious than misusing once life.”

On her run she added, “today while participating in the event I thought positive thinking and willpower is all one needs; if you don’t have them, then nothing is going to work for you’.

Samrin Shaikh of Khamman, who sprained her leg while participating in a marathon but did not lose. With a lot of zeal I could reach the finishing line, she said, “I’m certainly not new to this sport of distance running. This is my second marathon. At the start I was a little nervous seeing the huge crowd, mostly men. But slowly I motivated myself that women are no less than men in every filed Finally I could make it.”

L Nirmala, a third-year degree student, said “the marathon running gives me great joy and also relief from stress. From a young age I have been participating in marathons. Many people think that if we participate in a marathon for a day that’s not enough. But that’s not correct.

This needs a lot of practice and passion. Daily if you can just spend an hour running and follow up with a few exercises you gain good health.

Even septuagenarians participated in the marathon

Dr. HymaMoorty, an elite participant, said, “ I had a blasting experience. If you are a runner at heart, enjoy pushing your limits and think and plan new ways to challenge yourself. For many runners, the desire to do a marathon is about personal challenges. You might want to test your limits or prove that you can go the distance. I for one having no marathon experience never imagined in my wildest dreams that I would participate. I wanted to test my stamina and willpower; I enrolled myself for this exciting and thrilling marathon.”

Dr. Anjana Surath, another elite woman participant, said listening to my friend Dr HymaMoorty about the marathon, I was very much excited to be part of the run. Got enrolled. We both are septuagenarians. We both practised in the KBR park for a few days to tone ourselves to be fit as a fiddle.